‘KCR gave Konda couple political life’

WARANGAL:Taking strong objection to Konda couple flaying KCR, local TRS leaders said that the duo was given a political life by providing a ticket by KCR when they were rejected by the people. “Now they are targeting his family members. This shows their opportunistic nature.

They were denied ticket for their anti-party activities,” Warangal West MLA, Vinay Bhaskar said. The couple worked against the interest of the people of Telangana and even insulted martyrs, he added addressing the media on Tuesday.