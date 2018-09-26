Home States Telangana

 KCR to resume campaign from October 3 

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election meetings on October 3, starting from the one in erstwhile Nizamabad district.

K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election meetings on October 3, starting from the one in erstwhile Nizamabad district. Though he launched his poll campaign on September 7 from Husnabad, after the dissolution of the Assembly, he took a long break after that. He had actually planned to hold 100 public meetings in 50 days after Husnabad rally.

Sources say Rao took a break as the election schedule had not been announced. He also, reportedly, considered ‘pitru pakshalu’. Now,  he has decided to resume the campaign and the series of 100 meetings have been named as “Praja Asheervada Sabhalu”. As per the latest schedule, Rao will address meetings first in erstwhile districts.

The choice of Nizamabad was made after parliamentarian and daughter K Kavitha met Rao on Monday requested him to address a meeting there. Meanwhile, Roads and Buildings Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao announced in Khammam that KCR would address a public meeting in Khammam in first week of October.

KCR is likely to clear the names of balance 14 candidates for the upcoming polls before the tour.

KCR’s schedule
October 3: combined Nizamabad district meeting in Nizamabad
October 4: combined Nalgonda meeting in Naglonda
October 5: combined Mahbubnagar meeting in Wanaparthy
October 7:  combined Warangal meeting in Warangal
October 8: combined Khammam meeting in Khammam

