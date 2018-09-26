Home States Telangana

Konda couple gains popularity and money, then quits party, says KTR

Confident of TRS’ win, he told media that the TS has been marching forward under KCR and that the opposition is trying to lay dirty traps.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Konda Surekha and her husband MLC Konda Murali, speaks at the press meet, in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Referring to Konda Surekha and her husband Murali, IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that it was common for them to quit party after gaining popularity and earning money. It is the people who will decide the fate of political parties and teach them a lesson in the ensuing elections, the Minister added.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, KT Rama Rao criticised the proposed grand alliance of Congress and TDP and demanded more transparency over their alliance. He also ridiculed Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram for trying to alliance with Congress and TDP. “Thirsty for power, Kodandaram is trying to alliance with unholy parties,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a review meeting with district authorities over Mission Bhagiratha, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and the development of Vemulawada temple.

Rajanna-Sircilla district would be developed as a model district, KTR said. On the occasion, the Minister also promised a 100 acre-park in Sircilla, and another national-level playground in the district.
Grand alliance a conspiracy, says Suresh Reddy
Nizamabad: TRS leader and former assembly speaker KR Suresh Reddy alleged that the grand alliance proposed by the Congress party was nothing short of a conspiracy to unseat the present chief of government.  Reddy, on his first visit to the district after joining TRS, was received by his supporters in Nizamabad on Tuesday. Confident of TRS’ win, he told media that the TS has been marching forward under KCR and that the opposition is trying to lay dirty traps.

