Man’s body dumped in forest area

According to police, on Tuesday passersby noticed the burnt body lying a few meters away from the very less use main road. Police teams along with clues teams rushed to the spot.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:12 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The burnt body of an unidentified person, was found packed in a gunny bag at Jalpally forest area on the city outskirts on Tuesday morning. Police suspect that the deceased was murdered at a different location and his body was dumped at the spot, after which the miscreants could have set it on fire. The deceased is wearing a black colour pants and a white shirt with black stripes on it, said police.
Police found the deceased’s body was burnt more than 70 percent and face was completely burnt beyond recognition. His clothes in the front portion were also completely burnt, while in the back portion, they are less affected. M Shankar, Inspector, Pahadi Shareef police, said that there is a injury on the rear part of the head. Apart from that, there are no visible injuries.
Based on the autopsy report and other evidences, the investigation will proceed, he said.

