Peeved Konda Surekha calls KCR a ‘dictator’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Peeved at being left out of first list of 105 assembly candidates of TRS, former TRS MLA Konda Surekha has predicted defeat for the party at the next Assembly elections. Surekha, upset by the party encouraging her in-party rival E Dayakar Rao in Warangal district, fired salvos at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao among others.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, Surekha claimed that 15 to 20 political parties, including the BJP, were inviting her to join their respective parties with an offer to make her chief minister.

She had given two days’ time to the TRS to explain why her name was not included in the first list even though she was a sitting MLA but receiving no reply even after 10 days, she decided to come out openly, she said. In her 40-minute address, Surekha called TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao a “dora” and egoistic person and termed his rule as “Tughlak and dictatorial rule”, alleging that Santosh, who regularly gives medicines to KCR was made Rajya Sabha member. Not sparing KCR’s son and industries minster KT Rama Rao, she said, “To earn a cut from pipe manufacturing companies, the government took up Mission Bhagiratha. KTR vowed to take political sanyasa if TRS failed to win in next Assembly elections and he should be prepared to do so as the TRS will surely lose the next elections.” Surekha also alleged that KCR was trying to make his son KTR the next chief minister.

She alleged that KTR was trying to create disturbance in the constituencies which were represented in the Assembly by the followers of irrigation minister T Harish Rao and declared that she too belonged to Harish Rao’s group in the TRS party. She also recalled the emotional outburst by Harish Rao at a public meeting in Siddipet recently.

TRS leaders condemn Surekha’s charges

Reacting to former MLA Konda Surekha’s allegations, TRS women’s wing president Gundu Sudharani has said that Surekha and her husband have no right to criticise party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan here on Tuesday, Sudharani said that when Surekha and her husband Murali were helpless in 2014, KCR allotted her TRS ticket. Surekha had no stature to criticise KTR, Kavitha and Santosh, as all of them became leaders with the blessings of the people, she said. “KCR is our leader and there are no differences in TRS.

It is the habit of Konda Surekha and her husband to frequently change parties for the sake of posts. They always resort to anti-party activities in whichever party they are,” Sudharani alleged. Another TRS leader Gudimalla Ravi Kumar challenged Surekha to contest again from Warangal East and win the election. “Surekha just read out a script prepared by other political parties,” she alleged.