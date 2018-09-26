Students of IIIT Basara intensify their protests

Home States Telangana

The students of IIIT-Basara, whose demands include the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, continued their protests for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

The students had started agitating in front of the vice-chancellor’s office and administrative building on Monday, demanding the IT Minister K T Rama Rao to visit the institution and to resolve all the issues. Besides the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor, the student’s demands include scholarships, formation of student governing council, change in the examination pattern, sufficient and right books in the library and improvement in facilities in the college. T

hey claimed that management has also decided to close the mess after the morning breakfast and later in the day a few of the agitating students fell unconscious due to empty stomach and had to be shifted to a hospital.

 

Comments

