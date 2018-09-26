Home States Telangana

Tippler’s appeal for Kingfisher beer stuns collector

The public grievance redressal programme, Prajavani, has seen many people seeking the attention of authorities to their grievances.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The public grievance redressal programme, Prajavani, has seen many people seeking the attention of authorities to their grievances. But, a particular appeal from a tippler in Jagtial town has left everyone stunned.  A lover of Kingfisher beer knocked the doors of officialdom for restoration of the brand in Jagtial town.

Aila Suryanarayana alias TV Suryam, a resident of the town, surprised the district collector by submitting a memo about the non-availability of Kingfisher beer in the town for the past few years.

The bars and wine shops in the town have been selling substandard quality beer, he bemoaned. His appeal soon went viral and has garnered support from all booze lovers across the district.

He demanded an inquiry into why Kingfisher brand beer was not being supplied in Jagtial and why the retailers were not lifting the stocks from godowns.

Suryam also alleged that by being deprived of their favourite brand of beer, their freedom of personal liberties as guaranteed by the Constitution was also being violated.
If anyone wanted to purchase their favourite ‘KF’ brand beer, one needed to travel a distance of 25 km from the district headquarters to do so. Moreover, if the popular brand is available in the market, it will improve the revenue of the government, he argued. The collector forwarded the representation to the district excise superintendent.  

When contacted, excise superintendent P Sridhar told Express that for the last three years there had been no sale of Kingfisher beer in Jagtial.

Retailers and wholesalers were not lifting stocks from the godown saying that the manufacturers were not replacing stock in case of any damage or leakage. “We cannot insist and promote a particular brand,”  the excise superintendent said.

