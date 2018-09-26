TRS accused of bias in ticket allotment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India BC Federation president V Eswaraiah on Tuesday wrote a letter to caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging gross discrimination in the allotment of Assembly ticket by TRS.

“The demographic composition of Telangana is 51.08% OBCs, 17.5% SCs, 9.91% STs and 14.46% minorities as the most socially, economically and politically vulnerable classes. As per the democratic share of seats per caste/class, women should get 51.45 per cent seats but TRS allocated only four. OBCs should get 60.78% but TRS allotted only 20 seats. Reddys are to get only 7.03% seats but TRS allotted them 35 seats. Velamas, as per their population, should get only 00.52 seats but were given 11 seats. These backward and vulnerable classes are being denied their due share,” he said.

“We want to make it clear that seat allocation policy of TRS undermines constitutional goals. We oppose the exploitation of Backward Classes by inducements in elections and leave them thereafter for another five years without a voice,” Eswaraiah said in letter to KCR.