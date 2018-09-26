TRS is Telangana Rowdies Samithi:  Sravan Dasoju

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju took on TRS supremo KCR, terming TRS as Telangana Rowdies Samithi. “Caretaker CM KCR and his son KTR have no moral right to speak about Telangana martyrs.

It was because of KCR’s provocative statements that hundreds of youth committed suicide during statehood movement. TRS has not fulfilled a single electoral promise. While KCR built a palatial bungalow for his family with `500 crore, he has failed to build memorial for Telangana martyrs. While nearly 1,500 martyrs sacrificed their lives during Telangana struggle, only 400 were paid just `10 lakh financial assistance. Either its double bed room houses, job notifications or three acres land for Dalits, KCR has betrayed Telangana people. But TRS government has paid `2-3 lakh crore to Andhra contractors during its four and half year rule,” said Sravan speaking at Gandhi Bhavan.

Calling TRS as ‘Telangana Rowdies Samithi’, Sravan said, “All the betrayers of Telangana like Srinivas Yadav, Tummala Nageshwara Rao, Mahender Reddy, who attacked the activists during Telangana struggle gathered under the banner of TRS. Rowdies from all parts of state have teamed up in the TRS. It has become a gang of Charles Shobraj, as KCR and his family remained focused on benefiting from contracts and settlements.” Terming KCR as political sadist Sravan stressed that TRS has no moral right to speak on Congress and TDP alliance.

“If TDP and Chandrababu Naidu appeared ‘anti-Telangana’, why did TRS allied with it in 2009 elections. TRS had allied even with CPI(M) which openly opposed TS formation then. It is strange that when TRS enters into an alliance with TDP it is called ‘moral’ tie-up and when Congress does, it is ‘immoral’ and ‘unholy’. Why Chandrababu Naidu didn’t appear ‘anti-Telangana’ when KCR visited his house in Amaravati to invite him for Chandi Yagam. Why KCR did not think of Telangana’s self respect when he enjoyed eating delicious lunch with Chandrababu Naidu in Amravathi, with chepala pulusu (fish curry) and royyala vepudu (prawns fry)?” questioned Sravan lambasting TRS.