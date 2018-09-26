Home States Telangana

TS Congress to highlight failure of NDA govt

Congress, TRS have been highlighting unfulfilled promises of AP Reorganisation Act for last four years, and as state is bound for polls, this is set to attract attention.

Published: 26th September 2018 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, chairman of Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unfulfilled promises listed in AP Reorganisation Act are expected to come up for discussion in the ensuing Legislative Council session, as Telangana Congress has decided to highlight the failure of NDA government, ahead of polls.

Deputy leader for Congress in Legislative Council, Ponguleti Sudhakara Reddy, wrote a letter to Council chairman K Swamy Goud on Tuesday, to consider taking up one-day discussion on ‘Assurances mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act’ in the upcoming session, which resumes on Thursday.

“Several assurances, mentioned in AP Reorgansiation Act have not been implemented by Central government even after four years. These assurances have to be achieved by our state and as such it has to be discussed in the Floor of the House.

I, therefore, request you to take up one-day discussion on assurances and pass a resolution in this regard as done by AP,” wrote P Sudhakara Reddy. Besides Council Chairman, he has also addressed letter to acting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Congress, TRS have been highlighting unfulfilled promises of AP Reorganisation Act for last four years, and as state is bound for polls, this is set to attract attention.

AP Reorganisation Act Telangana Congress

