All aboard: Nizamabad-Mumbai LTT Express flagged off at Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Finance Minister Eatela Rajender and Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar officially flagged off Nizamabad-Mumbai LTT Express at Karimnagar Railway Station on Wednesday. The weekly express train which runs between Lokmanya Tilak Terminal in Mumbai and Nizamabad has now been extended up to Karimnagar.

Minister Eatela Rajender said the extension of the service will benefit the people of erstwhile Karimnagar district as they can now travel directly to Mumbai.

The weekly train will leave Karimnagar every Sunday at 7.45 pm and reach Mumbai at 1.45 pm on Monday. The express has 22 coaches, including AC units, and can accommodate 1,842 passengers. Meanwhile, MP Vinod Kumar said: “Initially the Karimnagar-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express will run on a weekly basis but based on demand the frequency will be increased. There is also a proposal for Karimangar-New Delhi train. The railway authorities are also considering a demand for running Karimangar-Tirupathi Express on a daily basis. Presently it runs on a weekly basis.”

The MP also informed that Karimnagar railway station will soon be developed into the biggest junction in Telangana, connecting Chennai, Aurangabad, Ballarsha and Hyderabad. MLA Gangula Kamalakar and MLC Laxman Rao were also present on the occasion.