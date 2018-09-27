‘Caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, his ministers should not appear in government advertisements’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress party on Wednesday raised objection over the use of pictures of caretaker CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and other ministers in government advertisements and demanded for a complete ban on using their pictures.

Referring to an advertisement issued in newspapers recently, TPCC Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy said, “Pictures of caretaker CM and ministers were used in an advertisement issued ahead of the inauguration of Metro Rail between Ameerpet and LB Nagar. There must be a clear demarcation between a regular government and caretaker one. A caretaker government must follow conventions and court judgements on several dos and don’ts. It cannot misuse official machinery for self publicity.”

“KCR has never shown any respect for the Constitution of India. He openly violated the Anti-Defection Law and Land Acquisition Act. Even the Right to Education Act was never implemented in Telangana. Unfortunately, Governor ESL Narasimhan has remained a mute spectator to these violations and has never responded to several representations made by Opposition parties. And KCR is trying to take advantage of the fact that there is no mention of ‘caretaker government’ in the Constitution. However, at least the Governor should behave responsibly,” he said.

Saying that a caretaker government is expected to perform only routine acts of governance like disbursing salaries, maintaining law and order, Reddy said, “It is unfortunate that the Governor took all caretaker ministers along with him to inaugurate the Metro Rail new line and turned it into a photo shoot.”

He demanded a complete ban on the use of pictures of the caretaker CM and ministers in his cabinet.