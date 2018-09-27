Election Commission asked to place notification copy on transfer of mandals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India to place the order copy of the notification issued regarding the delimitation process, in conformity with the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, of the seven mandals in Khammam district, Telangana which were transferred to Rampachodavaram and Polavaram constituencies in AP.

The bench was passing this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy seeking to declare the action of the ECI in proceeding to conduct elections to the Assembly without delimiting the assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to the subject 7 mandals by a suitable amendment to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order 2008, as illegal.

When the matter came up for hearing, ECI counsel told the court that the delimitation process was complete and that the orders to this effect have been issued.