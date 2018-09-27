Home States Telangana

Election Commission asked to place notification copy on transfer of mandals

When the matter came up for hearing, ECI counsel told the court that the delimitation process was complete and that the orders to this effect have been issued.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of India to place the order copy of the notification issued regarding the delimitation process, in conformity with the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, of the seven mandals in Khammam district, Telangana which were transferred to Rampachodavaram and Polavaram constituencies in AP.

The bench was passing this order in the PIL filed by Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy seeking to declare the action of the ECI in proceeding to conduct elections to the Assembly without delimiting the assembly and Parliamentary constituencies connected to the subject 7 mandals by a suitable amendment to the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order 2008, as illegal.

When the matter came up for hearing, ECI counsel told the court that the delimitation process was complete and that the orders to this effect have been issued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours