Home States Telangana

Former Union Minister Balram Naik irate over KT Rama Rao’s tweet

As Assembly elections inch closer, the war of words between TRS and its primary opposition party, Congress, seems to be only intensifying.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Assembly elections inch closer, the war of words between TRS and its primary opposition party, Congress, seems to be only intensifying.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, in an attempt to present opposition parties’ Grand Alliance as ‘anti-Telangana’, tweeted a video in which Congress leader and former Union Minister Balram Naik, in a public meeting in 2015, said, “If you do  not vote for Congress in Warangal by-polls, we will merge Telangana in AP.”
In his tweet, Rao said,“I guess this is  the hidden/real agenda of Maha Ghatiya Bandhan. 

This former Scamgress MP warns that they will merge Telangana with AP again, if people won’t for Scamgress!! Incredible arrogance and idiocy!!  People of Telangana will teach Scamgress a fitting lesson yet again.”

Enraged at the tweet, Balram Naik immediately shot back. “You have sold seven mandals and even endowment lands to AP after assuming power. Now you are finding fault with me. During bifurcation only 180 villages from Telangana were merged in AP.

“But after KCR assumed power, he sold off seven mandals, Sileru Power Plant and even endowments’ lands. Isn’t it your achievement that you let Kunavaram, VR Puram, Chinturu,  Bhadrachalam Rural, Ashwapuram and Ashwapuram Rural mandals merge into  AP. How dare you point fingers towards me?” said an irate Balram Naik, responding to KTR’s tweet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Assembly election KT Rama Rao Balram Naik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours