Former Union Minister Balram Naik irate over KT Rama Rao’s tweet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As Assembly elections inch closer, the war of words between TRS and its primary opposition party, Congress, seems to be only intensifying.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, in an attempt to present opposition parties’ Grand Alliance as ‘anti-Telangana’, tweeted a video in which Congress leader and former Union Minister Balram Naik, in a public meeting in 2015, said, “If you do not vote for Congress in Warangal by-polls, we will merge Telangana in AP.”

In his tweet, Rao said,“I guess this is the hidden/real agenda of Maha Ghatiya Bandhan.

This former Scamgress MP warns that they will merge Telangana with AP again, if people won’t for Scamgress!! Incredible arrogance and idiocy!! People of Telangana will teach Scamgress a fitting lesson yet again.”

Enraged at the tweet, Balram Naik immediately shot back. “You have sold seven mandals and even endowment lands to AP after assuming power. Now you are finding fault with me. During bifurcation only 180 villages from Telangana were merged in AP.

“But after KCR assumed power, he sold off seven mandals, Sileru Power Plant and even endowments’ lands. Isn’t it your achievement that you let Kunavaram, VR Puram, Chinturu, Bhadrachalam Rural, Ashwapuram and Ashwapuram Rural mandals merge into AP. How dare you point fingers towards me?” said an irate Balram Naik, responding to KTR’s tweet.