Homecoming for Konda couple: Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS leadership has not even explained us their reason for doing so, said Konda Surekha.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s back to Congress for the rebel Konda couple - Surekha and Murali. After days of fights with Telangana Rashtra Samithi leadership, the couple had only recently announced their reentry into the grand old party. On Wednesday, they were formally inducted into the party in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, senior leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Mohd Shabbir Ali in Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that this was ‘ghar wapsi’ for the couple. “They had left Congress due to some unexpected developments and joined the TRS. However, they were unable to work there due to K Chandrasekhar Rao’s autocratic rule. Their return to Congress will only strengthen our presence in Warangal. Also, Surekha will be given a important role in our election committee,” he said.
Surekha had represented Warangal East constituency in the now-dissolved Assembly while her husband continues to serve as an MLC. When TRS announced its list of candidates, they didn’t name the candidate for Warangal East.

As soon as the list was made public, Surekha attacked the party high command, especially targeting minister KT Rama Rao, for ignoring her. Over the next few days, the party did not seem interested in pacifying the couple. The Konda couple have a good support base in Parkal, Bhupalpally, Warangal East, Warangal West and other constituencies in erstwhile Warangal district and their return to Congress is expected to help it in a big way.

“We left TRS since we felt humiliated by the autocratic functioning of KCR and his son KTR. Despite being strong leaders, we were not given tickets in the first list. TRS leadership has not even explained us their reason for doing so,” said Konda Surekha.

