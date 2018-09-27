Hyderabad: Three-month stay on land allotment to Owaisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad High Court bench on Wednesday stayed for three months all further proceedings pertaining to allotment of 6,500 square yards of land by the State government at Midhani in Bandlaguda mandal near Chandrayangutta in Rangareddy district of Telangana, for construction of hospital by MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and former MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The bench issued notices to the respondents including state chief secretary, district collectors of Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad, both MIM leaders and the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre for filing counter affidavits on the issue.

The bench was passing this interim order in a PIL filed by Shaik Aneesha seeking to declare the decision of the Telangana government to allot the prime land to Owaisis as illegal. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the subject land was allotted to the Owaisi Hospital for a meagre sum of Rs 3.75 crore as against the market value of about Rs 40 crore. The said decision was taken prior to dissolution of the State Assembly and keeping in view the forthcoming assembly elections.

It also pointed to an earlier dispute between the State government and the MIM leaders in respect of the said land which the government won and took possession of the said land. However, the State government has now decided to allot the same land to the Owaisi Hospital at a throw away price, he said. After hearing the case, the bench stayed all further proceedings pertaining to the allotment of land for three months.