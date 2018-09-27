Home States Telangana

Hyderabad: Three-month stay on land allotment to Owaisis

After hearing the case, the bench stayed all further proceedings pertaining to the  allotment of land for three months.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad High Court bench on Wednesday stayed for three months  all further proceedings pertaining to allotment of 6,500 square yards of land by the State government at Midhani in Bandlaguda mandal near Chandrayangutta in Rangareddy district of Telangana, for construction of hospital by MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and former MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The bench issued notices to the respondents including state chief secretary, district collectors of Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad, both MIM leaders and the Owaisi Hospital and Research Centre for filing counter affidavits on the issue.

The bench was passing this interim order in a PIL filed by Shaik Aneesha seeking to declare the decision of the Telangana government to allot the prime land to Owaisis as illegal. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the subject land was allotted to the Owaisi Hospital for a meagre sum of Rs 3.75 crore as against the market value of about Rs 40 crore. The said decision was taken prior to dissolution of the State Assembly and keeping in view the forthcoming assembly elections.

It also pointed to an earlier dispute between the State government and the MIM leaders in respect of the said land which the government won and took possession of the  said land. However, the State government has now decided to allot the same land to the Owaisi Hospital at a throw away price, he said. After hearing the case, the bench stayed all further proceedings pertaining to the  allotment of land for three months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court Asaduddin Owaisi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours