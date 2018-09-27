PIL against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu abjured for lack of evidence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the Court cannot pass orders without evidence in the PIL filed against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday permitted the petitioner to withdraw the PIL and granted liberty to him to approach the Court with necessary evidence on the allegations made against the respondents.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL filed by Jada Sravan Kumar, advocate and former junior civil judge from Vijayawada, seeking a court monitored probe by a multi disciplinary special investigation team consisting of CBI, ED and intelligence bureau against Chandrababu Naidu, his son and minister Nara Lokesh, APNRT chief executive officer Vemuri Ravi Kumar and former IT minister P Raghunatha Reddy for alleged gross misappropriation of the state’s public exchequer and for illicitly acquiring disproportionate assets to a tune of about Rs 25,000 crore in collusion with several industries since 2014

The petitioner’s advocate told the court that the respondent authorities have allocated thousands of acres of valuable lands to the companies for a cheaper rate in the name of promoting innovation and employment by promoting IT sector.

When asked about details of the alleged shell companies, Sravan Kumar said that there was no information available seeking permission to withdraw the PIL. Agreeing, the bench asked him to approach the court later with necessary evidence.