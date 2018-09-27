Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao discusses poll meetings with ministers

The meeting mainly focussed on the forthcoming election meetings,” according to industries and IT minister KT Rama  Rao.

Published: 27th September 2018 03:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with available ministers at Pragathi Bhavan here  on Wednesday and discussed TRS election meetings which would be resumed with a meeting at Nizamabad on October 3. “All the available ministers attended the meeting.

Later, legislative affairs and irrigation minister T Harish Rao held a separate chat with the chief minister on the Legislative Council meeting which will begin on Thursday.  In the evening, the Chief Minister called on Governor ESL Narasimhan and discussed various matters including the Council session.

