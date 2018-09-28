Class II boy sexually assaulted by school principal in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the memories of sexual assault on two children at Azan International school are still fresh, another case of a student being allegedly sexually assaulted by a school principal at Rajendranagar came to light on Thursday.

The victim, a class 2 student of St Adam’s school, was allegedly sexually assaulted by the school principal Ramana inside the school premises. Meanwhile, parents of the boy along with their relatives staged a protest near the school.

According to the boy’s parents, the boy had been complaining of severe pain in his private parts for the past few days and was behaving strangely at home. He was not willing to go to school for the past two weeks. His mother also found that he was bleeding from his private parts.

The worried mother took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors confirmed that he was sexually assaulted. After being counselled, the boy revealed that his school principal offered him biscuits and took him to a room in the school and sexually assaulted him. Based on her complaint, a case under charges of unnatural sex and POCSO Act was registered, DCP Shamshabad N Prakash Reddy said.

“The child has been sent for psychological counselling and medical examination. Based on the medical reports, the investigation will proceed,” the DCP said.