CM Chandrasekhar Rao's houses should be raided: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress leaders from all sections put up an united stand and lambasted CM K Chandrasekhar Rao over raids at Revanth Reddy residences. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Floor Leader in Legislative Council Mohd Shabbir Ali, senior leaders K Jana Reddy and other rushed to Revanth’s Jubilee Hills residence as soon as they were informed of raids.

“After booking false cases on Gandra Venkatramana Reddy and Jagga Reddy, TRS is now targeting Revanth Reddy. Cases are being booked against Congress leaders as elections inch closer. If I-T officials aim to unearth illegal income, then they should first raid KCR’s Pragathi Bhavan and farm house,” said N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Meanwhile, Telangana Telugu Desam Party leaders also condemned the raids. TTDP chief L Ramana said KCR was harassing Opposition leaders with false raids and cases. “This is nothing but political vendetta,” he said.