Home States Telangana

HC asks govt, HMDA, PCB file reports on protection of lakes

The departments of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Pollution Control Board and GHMC should work together.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the governments have got the responsibility to protect lakes, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the authorities of Telangana government, HMDA and PCB to submit reports separately regarding the steps taken to prevent lakes from encroachments and to rejuvenate and revitalise the lakes to retain its originality.

“The Court wants the government to ensure that the lakes in Hyderabad city are resurrected, replenished and activated to its original situation. Beautification of lakes is not important now. Select about 10 lakes and inform the court about the steps taken to retain its originality.

The departments of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Pollution Control Board and GHMC should work together. Reports have to be filed separately explaining the steps taken,” the bench noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting