HC asks govt, HMDA, PCB file reports on protection of lakes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the governments have got the responsibility to protect lakes, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Thursday directed the authorities of Telangana government, HMDA and PCB to submit reports separately regarding the steps taken to prevent lakes from encroachments and to rejuvenate and revitalise the lakes to retain its originality.

“The Court wants the government to ensure that the lakes in Hyderabad city are resurrected, replenished and activated to its original situation. Beautification of lakes is not important now. Select about 10 lakes and inform the court about the steps taken to retain its originality.

The departments of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Pollution Control Board and GHMC should work together. Reports have to be filed separately explaining the steps taken,” the bench noted.