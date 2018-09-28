Hyderabad High Court admits plea over division of erstwhile APSCHE’s assets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Thursday admitted a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the order of the Union ministry of home affairs on allocation of cash and assets, both movable and immovable, between the state councils of higher education of AP and Telangana.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice SV Bhatt admitted the petition filed by the special chief secretary to higher education, AP and secretary to AP State Council of Higher Education with a plea to set aside the impugned order and to direct the Union ministry of home affairs to bifurcate and allocate the assets between the two state councils of higher education in 58:42 ratio.

AP’s special counsel Krishna Prakash said the order was passed in violation of the Supreme Court order.