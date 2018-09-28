I’ll file nomination from jail if I have to: TPCC president Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an emotional appeal, TPCC Working President A Revanth Reddy urged, “this might be my last public meeting in this election campaign, as ‘Modi’ and ‘Kedi’ (referring to KCR) have been trying to put me in jail for 4 months. KCR fears that if I campaign, TRS will lose. I’ll file nomination from jail, you people take care of my victory,” he said while campaigning at Kosgi village in his constituency Kodangal.

Revanth made these comments before cutting short his campaign due to I-T searches at his properties. “Earlier no one knew Kodangal. In the past ten years, due to my efforts, Kodangal became famous even in Delhi. Earlier, KCR arrested me during the engagement ceremony of my daughter. But people made that function a grand success. Even today, people will campaign for me. KCR has given Rs 100 crore to ‘Patnam’ Gang to defeat me. I’ll win with 50,000 votes majority, even if I campaign from jail,” said Revanth, appealing to Kodangal voters.

“Police have been stationed at my home since morning. They are calling me and asking to stop my campaign. They have even taken my brother’s wife with them. KCR has stooped to a new low by indulging in vendetta politics. If I am fed jail food, I promise I will repay KCR and his heirs with interest. I promise on ‘Venkateswara Swamy’ that I’ll contest from Kodangal alone and ensure that KCR is thrown out of power,” said Reddy. The leader stressed, “It is better to sit in jail with your head held high, than to bow down to KCR.”