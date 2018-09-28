Home States Telangana

I’ll file nomination from jail if I have to: TPCC president Revanth Reddy

Revanth made these comments before cutting short his campaign due to I-T searches at his properties.

Published: 28th September 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy interacted with 'The New Indian Express'. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an emotional appeal, TPCC Working President A Revanth Reddy urged, “this might be my last public meeting in this election campaign, as ‘Modi’ and ‘Kedi’ (referring to KCR) have been trying to put me in jail for 4 months. KCR fears that if I campaign, TRS will lose. I’ll file  nomination from jail, you people take care of my victory,” he said while campaigning at Kosgi village in his constituency Kodangal.

Revanth made these comments before cutting short his campaign due to I-T searches at his properties. “Earlier no one knew Kodangal. In the past ten years, due to my efforts, Kodangal became famous even in Delhi. Earlier, KCR arrested me during the engagement ceremony of my daughter. But people made that function a grand success. Even today, people will campaign for me. KCR has given Rs 100 crore to ‘Patnam’ Gang to defeat me. I’ll win with 50,000 votes majority, even if I campaign from jail,” said Revanth, appealing to Kodangal voters.

“Police have been stationed at my home since morning. They are calling me and asking to stop my campaign. They have even taken my brother’s wife with them. KCR has stooped to a new low by indulging in vendetta politics. If I am fed jail food, I promise I will repay KCR and his heirs with interest. I promise on ‘Venkateswara Swamy’ that I’ll contest from Kodangal alone and ensure that KCR is thrown out of power,” said Reddy. The leader stressed, “It is better to sit in jail with your head held high, than to bow down to KCR.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revanth Reddy Telangana Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting