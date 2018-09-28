Konda Couple's return leaves Congress aspirants in a fix

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The return of Konda couple, Surekha and her husband Murali, to Congress has left a number of ticket aspirants in Warangal East Assembly constituency in a fix. According to party sources, as many as 30 aspiring candidates have applied for the Warangal East ticket.

Though the Kondas’ return was expected ever since they revolted against TRS and its chief K Chandrashekar Rao for denying them a seat, the ticket aspirants in Congress have not foreseen such a quick turn of events. One senior Congress leader, confident of getting the nod from party high command, had even started campaigning in the constituency.

The said leader as well as the other 29 applicants are now said to be a confused lot, unaware of what to expect from their higher-ups in the coming days.In case Surekha decides to contest from Parkal, then there would be some scope for the local leaders to get the Warangal seat and that too if he or she has the support of the couple as ‘they would not allow their rivals to contest at any cost’, one party source said.

The party is also facing some headaches in SC-reserved Waradhanapet and Station Ghanpur Assembly segments, where about 18 and 14 aspirants have applied for tickets respectively.

In Wardhanapet, the party do not have a potential candidate who can assure them of a victory. In Mahabubabad, which is reserved for STs, the party received 10 applications. But in all probability, the party may allot the ticket to former MP and Union minister Balram Naik.

In Warangal West constituency too there is a big demand for the ticket with DCC president N Rajender Reddy facing stiff competition from as many as six other aspirants.In Parkal and Palakurthi Assembly segments, the party received six applications each.

Ex-MLA Mothkupally to contest as Independent

Former TDP MLA Mothkupally Narsimhulu on Thursday said that he would contest as an Independent from Alair seat. “Naidu offered me a seat and then cheated me,” he said about his expulsion from TDP. “The people of Alair have asked me to contest,” he said.

TDP seeking four more tickets in Khammam

Khammam: Telugu Desam Party’s district president T Brahmaiah revealed that his party will ask their grand alliance partners for the tickets in Aswaraopet, Sattupalli and Khammam Assembly constituencies apart from one more seat in the district.