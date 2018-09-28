NOC row: Telangana budget schools to shut down in protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association has asked all budget schools to remain shut on Friday protesting against the State government for making it mandatory to obtain No Objection Certificates from fire department, traffic control and the corporation. Budget schools are those than charge fees less than Rs 30,000 a year.

According to the TRSMA, the National Building Code came into force in 1998, fire NOC became mandatory in 2005 and traffic NOC from 2009 onwards. Nearly 80 per cent of schools established before these norms were enforced are now violators. Association president S Srinivas alleged the government was deliberately tightening the noose around budget schools to throw them out of business.

“As part of its KG-to-PG education programme, the government plans to open up at least 500 schools next year so they want to shut our schools. We are ready to even hand over the management of our schools to government so that it can run them and regularise all our teachers too,” he said.