Smriti Irani recalls her ‘role’ in Telangana movement

Speaking in Hindi with a translator by her side, she attacked the TRS government for not implementing the Centre’s schemes.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in Telangana. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani recalled her silver-screen career in an attempt to make a connection with people of Telangana. Addressing her party’s third election rally in the State from Chegunta in Medak, Irani recalled a character she played in the movie ‘Jai Bolo Telangana’.

“I am glad to be speaking in a land which has achieved, after a long-drawn agitation, a separate State. I was fortunate to play a role in the movie ‘Jai Bolo Telangana’ which was released at the height of this agitation. I think I played my part in the formation of Telangana,” said Irani.

Speaking in Hindi with a translator by her side, she attacked the TRS government for not implementing the Centre’s schemes. “I tell you people, if you want the `5 lakh insurance provided by Centre under Ayushman Bharat Yojna, ask Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao why the scheme was not implemented,” she said.

“Minimum prices for crops have been increased 28 per cent under Fasal Bhima Yojna, but the State is not implementing the scheme and denying benefits to farmers,” she said. In an attempt to create a new plank against the TRS, BJP chose to promote its women’s wing, Mahila Morcha. Irani then lashed out at the pink party for failing to give adequate representation to women in the State Cabinet and compared it with the number of women in the Modi Cabinet at the Centre.

She mocked the government over the current condition of Osmania general hospital, parts of which are crumbling. “I hear even doctors and nurses turn up to work wearing helmets. There’s no safety even for them,” she said. On early dissolution, the minister claimed that TRS had dissolved the Assembly early fearing the BJP. “It feared that the good work of BJP would work against its favour,” she claimed.
 Meanwhile, State BJP President K Laxman came down heavily on Congress and TRS, alleging thatthey have diverted funds meant to construct houses.

Government allots land for Vajpayee memorial

The State has allocated one acre of land for construction of a memorial to former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. The memorial will also have a statue of Vajpayee. Announcing this in the State Legislative Council on Thursday, TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao also disclosed that the government was contemplating instituting an award in memory of the late mimicry artiste Nerella Venu Madhav. 

The Council met for one day on Thursday to fulfil the obligation of meeting at least once in six months. It adopted six condolence motions. The House mourned the deaths of former PM AB Vajpayee, Tamil Nadu former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Lok Sabha former speaker Somnath Chatterjee and mimicry artiste Nerella Venu Mandhav

