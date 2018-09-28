Telangana: Fire at MGM Hospital, miraculous escape for 23 newborns

Home States Telangana

The view of NISU ward of MGM hospital which caught fire on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: About 23 newborn babies had a miraculous escape after a fire broke out in one of the air conditioners (AC) installed in the NICU ward of MGM Hospital in the morning hours of Thursday. 

The fire, followed by smoke emanating from an AC in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), triggered panic, with mothers  of several new-born babies rushing out of the ward with their babies. The fire fighters, who reached the hospital within few minutes, put off the fire and brought the situation under control.  All the infants are safe and being treated in another ICU located in the maternity ward.

According to the hospital authorities have cited overloading as the as reason for the fire accident. They claimed that since most of the equipment have become old, they get damaged easily, especially when their is overloading or power fluctuations. The authorities claimed that “If a centralised AC system is installed in the NICU such accidents can be avoided,” they said.

A patient noticed smoke emanating from a AC at around 7.20 am and immediately alerted the hospital staff, who started shifting the babies to the neighbouring ICU ward. Though initially, the mothers of infants panicked, later they calmed downed and cooperated with the hospital nurses in shifting babies.

“I was so scared after seeing the smoke that I grabbed my baby and started moving toward the exit. Seeing me others also started picking up their babies and moved towards the door. I am very thankful to hospital authorities for taking us to safety,” Srilaxmi, who delivered a baby two days ago, said.Meanwhile, hospital superintendent Dr Srinivas Rao told reporters that the fire broke out due to overloading of ACs.  

“We have a lot of high voltage equipment in the hospital and due to overloading equipment get damaged. In this case too, due to overloading the ACs developed snag and caught fire,” he said. According to him, the government had sanctioned a 350 KV transformer for the hospital which is under construction.

