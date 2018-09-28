Home States Telangana

Telangana MPs ask South Central Railway to start new train services

The MPs, belonging to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made their demands during a meeting held by SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad.

South Central Railway holds a meeting with the Members of Parliament, representing the Jurisdiction of Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions, at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of Parliament from Telangana on Thursday demanded the South Central Railway (SCR) to take up construction of new lines, introduction of new trains, extension of existing train services, additional stoppages to existing trains, construction of Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, provision of escalators and lifts and to improve passenger amenities and to complete MMTS-II project.

The MPs, belonging to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, made their demands during a meeting held by SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad. Fourteen MPs from Telangana and one from Karnataka attended the meeting. Meanwhile, Nandi Yellaiah, lone Congress MP, boycotted the meeting protesting against autocratic functioning of caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and stalling railway projects that deprived rail transport facilities to passengers in his constituency for the last four years.

Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya urged SCR to complete the Multi Modal Transport System (MMTS) at the earliest to strengthen the public transport system in the Hyderabad, while demanding the State government to release the pending State share of  Rs 400 crore for completion of the project. He also asked the SCR to lay third line between Secunderabad and Kazipet, to develop Cherlapally Rail Terminal and to construct Road Over Bridge (RoB) at Tukaramgate. Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP, B Vinod Kumar requested SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav to introduce a train from Secunderabad to Delhi via Medchal, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad, Nagpur.

“This train facility will ease the difficulties faced by the people of north Telangana districts of Medchal, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtiyal, Nirmal and Adilabad while travelling to Delhi,” he said.

