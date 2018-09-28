Telangana: Rulers of Silicon Valley can’t meet global standards?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While it is heartening to see that our universities have found a place in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings, one cannot overlook the fact Indian universities have been consistently lagging behind their Asian counterparts with regard to global university rankings.

According to reports, the Tsinghua University in China wears the best Asian university title and has been placed 22nd in the Times ranking. Meanwhile, Indians varsities have failed to even make it to the top 250 universities in the list.

Though country’s top-ranking university, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore has managed to toil its way into the ranking range of 251-300 in the global list, Indian universities had put up a poor show for the GQ ranking released this year. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, at rank 172 was India’s top performer.

The varsities have been graded on several parameters such as citation impact, institutional income, global outlook in terms of international staff and students and co-authored publications, among others. It comes as a surprise that while our graduates rule the rooster in Silicon Valley and elsewhere, the home-players fail to meet the mark in terms of global performance.

Meanwhile, experts attribute the low ranking to lack of focus on research and high disparity in teacher-student ratio, among other aspects. Indian universities recruit a very small number of international students and faculty.

In Osmania University only 3 per cent of its students are from other countries, while IIT Hyderabad is yet to admit its first foreign student. At the same time, Oxford University, known as the world’s best university, has 40 per cent foreign students.