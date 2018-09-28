TRS denies Congress’ ‘political vendetta’ charges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of attacks from opposition parties alleging vendetta politics in the case of Thursday’s searches at Congress leader A Revanth Reddy’s properties, the TRS said that the party had nothing to do with the income tax and Enforcement Directorate raids on the houses of Revanth Reddy, who is also the state Congress working president.

“I-T and ED are central government agencies,” government whip in the legislative Council Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said.Speaking to reporters in the lobbies of the Council, Reddy recalled that I-T raids were conducted recently on the companies of TRS leader Ponguleti Sriniva Reddy too.

“Was the Congress responsible for the raids on Srinivas Reddy’s houses? The investigating agencies will do their work as per the Act. IT and ED are not under the control of the state government,” Rajeshwar Reddy said. The TRS leader pointed out that even Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy had admitted committing an offence of human trafficking. The law would take its own course and Congress leaders could not blame the TRS for their wrongs, he added.

(From left) Police at Congress leader Revanth Reddy’s house in Jubilee Hills on Thursday. Reddy’s supporters burn an effigy of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao | Vinay Madapu

Reddy said that the TRS would win with a thumping majority in the next Assembly elections. “The developmental and welfare schemes of the state government touched the hearts of the people,” he claimed.Meanwhile, chief whip P Sudhakar Reddy and MLC Gangadhar Gowd said that the TRS had nothing do with the IT and ED raids on the houses of Revanth Reddy.

“Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against TRS to gain political mileage. Everyone knows about the dramas being enacted by Revanth Reddy. TRS is not scared of his dramas. TRS has nothing to do with the work of central government agencies,” they said.

‘Instead of maintaining law & order, cops are acting like TRS’ agents’

Hyderabad: Miffed with repeated police cases on its leaders, Congress came down heavily on Telangana State Police. TPCC chief spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that instead of focusing on maintaining law and order and protecting general pubic, police were acting like TRS agents and harassing Opposition parties leaders. “In TRS regime streets have turned into slaughter houses. A youth was murdered in broad day light in Attapur on Wednesday. A similar incident took place in Erragadda a few days ago. Instead of protecting the lives of common people and creating an atmosphere of safety, Telangana police are busy pleasing their bosses in TRS.

BJP rubbishes allegation that TRS had its tacit support

Hyderabad: The State BJP unit slammed the attacks made by the Congress that I-T raids conducted at Revanth Reddy’s residence was a conspiracy hatched by BJP leadership in Delhi. BJP leader G Kishan Reddy and former Amberpet MLA on Thursday said that allegations made by Congress that raids had been conducted with BJP’s help were baseless and false.

“There is no need for the BJP to initiate such attacks. The Congress has a disease - it levels baseless allegations against the BJP. If the raids on Revanth Reddy’s residence was done by BJP, then were I-T raids on Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, YSRCP MP were also by BJP,” he said at a press conference here.