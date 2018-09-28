We want Bathukamma doodle, please! Kavitha writes to Google India head

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has requested Google India to make a doodle feature on Bathukamma festival this year. In a letter to Google India managing director Rajan Anandan, Kavitha said that Bathukamma festival would be celebrated by more than 30 million people around the world.

Her letter states Bathukamma is a festival of great cultural relevance. “First, it is a women-led festival which celebrates the spirit of women unity and freedom an allows them to rejoice in public spaces freely. Secondly, it is a festival of flowers and cherishes the ethos of environmental conservation and peace,” reads the letter.

“Bathukamma is a symbol of a cultural renaissance that was achieved though a peaceful movement, an awakening of people’s pride in their indigenous traditions and culture, now celebrated in across 15 countries. The festival takes place between October 9 and 17 and I would be most pleased and thankful if you could kindly give it an expression through a Google doodle feature,” Kavitha told Rajan Anandan.

Congress netas trying to obstruct development works: KTR

TRS leader KT Rama Rao has claimed that Congress leaders were filing several cases in courts to obstruct developmental activities in the Nagarkurnool district.

He alleged the Congress party was “not able to come to terms” with the development of the district. After inaugurating a 67-crore worth developmental project here, KTR urged people to compare development under TRS with previous regime.