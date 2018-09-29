Home States Telangana

Advocate who filed plaint against Revanth Reddy claims neutrality

Rama Rao vowed that he will quit his profession, if his allegations against Revanth Reddy are found to be false.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader A Revanth Reddy addressing the mediapersons at the Media Hall of Assembly in Hyderabad on Wednesday (Photo | S Senbega Pandyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Immaneni Rama Rao, who had filed a complaint against TPCC working president Anumula Revanth Reddy charging him with money laundering to the tune of up to Rs 300 crore under the guise of shell companies, claimed that he is not affiliated to any political party and clarified that there is no political force behind him or the complaints.

Rama Rao vowed that he will quit his profession, if his allegations against Revanth Reddy are found to be false. Incidentally, documents and reports suggesting that Rama Rao is an accused in five cases have gone viral. The cases pertain to the Chilkalguda police station jurisdiction where he resides.The Chilkalguda police also confirmed that there were five cases against Rama Rao, registered in 2013 and 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai