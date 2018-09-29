Advocate who filed plaint against Revanth Reddy claims neutrality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Advocate Immaneni Rama Rao, who had filed a complaint against TPCC working president Anumula Revanth Reddy charging him with money laundering to the tune of up to Rs 300 crore under the guise of shell companies, claimed that he is not affiliated to any political party and clarified that there is no political force behind him or the complaints.

Rama Rao vowed that he will quit his profession, if his allegations against Revanth Reddy are found to be false. Incidentally, documents and reports suggesting that Rama Rao is an accused in five cases have gone viral. The cases pertain to the Chilkalguda police station jurisdiction where he resides.The Chilkalguda police also confirmed that there were five cases against Rama Rao, registered in 2013 and 2015.