BJP, Congress seeks Election Comission's  action against Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state BJP unit appealed to the Election Comission of India (ECI) to take up suo motu cases against the caretaker government in Telangana for announcing and inaugurating schemes in various Assembly constituencies in the State when the model code of conduct (MCC) was in place.

Telangana Congress too urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to prevent Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders from deriving political mileage from distribution of Bathukamma sarees. They asked the CEO to ensure that sarees are distributed by officials though fair price shops instead.