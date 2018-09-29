Home States Telangana

BJP, Congress seeks Election Comission's  action against Telangana government

Telangana Congress too urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to prevent Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders  from deriving political mileage from distribution of Bathukamma sarees.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:30 AM

Congress and BJP flags

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photos | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state BJP unit appealed to the Election Comission of India (ECI) to take up suo motu cases against the caretaker government in Telangana for announcing and inaugurating schemes in various Assembly constituencies in the State when the model code of conduct (MCC) was in place.

Telangana Congress too urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to prevent Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders  from deriving political mileage from distribution of Bathukamma sarees. They asked the CEO to ensure that sarees are distributed by officials though  fair price shops instead.

TAGS
Election Commission TRS Telangana Assembly election

