Central Waqf Council praises Telangana Waqf Board

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team from the Central Waqf Council, which held a review meeting in Hyderabad on Friday, declared that improvements in the Telangana Waqf Board over the past year had been noteworthy. The team, which was in the city for a review meeting, said that Telangana Waqf Board was better than its counterparts in other States.

Secretary of the Central Waqf Council BM Jamal said, “We are extremely happy with development made in the Telangana Board. Over the past year, we have observed significant developments.” He also praised the Board’s decision to develop their a cloud-based software for management of officers and Waqf properties.

Stressing on the proper use of Waqf properties, Jamal said,”In the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board, there are one lakh properties. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Waqf properties too have a high potential. These properties have to be utilised to tap their full potential.” In the last few months the State Waqf board has been working on its in-house digitalisation process under the aegis of ‘Raabta’. In a bid to streamline the complex processes of payments and registration of muezzins and to utilise employees efficiently, it introduced an one-stop online portal.

Speaking to Express, Waqf Board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim said, “The purpose is to streamline processes which were once done manually. Data about muzzeins from across State can be found on the portal. New data can also be added.”

Waqf Board nominates 3 for Mutawali Awards

After months of dilly-dallying over filing of nominations for the Centre-initiated Mutawali Awards, the State Waqf Board has put forward three names for the awards. Till late August, according to sources, only Andhra Pradesh had filed nominations