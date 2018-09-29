Home States Telangana

Centre calls for re-verification of Telangana survey on urban homeless

MoHUPA wanted TMEPMA to conduct the survey to re-verify number of homeless in all the potential locations in  coordination with municipal commissioners, and the sanitation and MEPMA staff.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:19 AM

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unsatisfied with the survey of homeless in urban areas of the State, the Union ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation (MoHUPA) has directed the Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TMEPMA) to re-verify the number of homeless in ULB limits where fewer than 10 homeless people were identified and to ascertain the actual number of homeless people.

MEPMA, a wing of the department of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), carried out, as per the directions of MoHUPA, a third party survey in all the municipalities between February and July of this year through a private agency.

The agency identified 4,148 homeless in 74 ULBs. The information was forwarded to the officials of MoHUPA, whose officials, after going through the report, were not satisfied with the survey as they found that in 18 to 20 ULBs the number of homeless people was less than 10 and needed to be re-verified to ascertain the actual number of homeless people. The TMEPMA has taken up re-verification of the homeless in areas governed by 74 ULBs through state mission coordinators.

ULBs where re-survey will be taken up include Nagarkurnool, Leeja, Wanaparthy, Metpally, Bellampally, Mandamarri, Jillelaguda, Sathupally, Manuguru, Parkala, Sangareddy, Andhole-Jogipet, Sadashivapet, Meerpet, Peerzadiguda, Huzurabad, Husnabad and Peddapally. The municipal commissioner concerned will extend necessary support for the re-survey.

SMC teams formed
Six teams of State mission co-ordinators have been formed and each team is tasked with the re-surveying of three ULBs

