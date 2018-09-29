Home States Telangana

EC satisfied with ‘poll preparedness’ in Telangana, CEC may visit in October

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday expressed satisfaction at the ‘poll preparedness’ by the Telangana State official machinery.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday expressed satisfaction at the ‘poll preparedness’ by the Telangana State official machinery.At its regular meeting in Delhi on Friday, the ECI discussed the report submitted by senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha and reportedly endorsed it.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat is expected to visit Hyderabad in the first week of October to personally confirm the “poll preparedness”. Later, in the second week of October, the ECI may issue election notification for the State Assembly.It may be recalled that a team of ECI officials led by Umesh Sinha visited Hyderabad on September 12 and felt that “the poll preparedness was on the right lines”. 

The Umesh Sinha team submitted its report to ECI stating that Telangana was ready for conducting elections. According to sources, the ECI discussed Sinha’s report and felt that there were no obstacles to conduct elections. The election schedule notification is likely to be issued along with those for four other states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

A TRS leader, on condition of anonymity, said that if the election notification was  announced in October, polls would be conducted in November and the government would be in place by the first week of December.Meanwhile, on their part, Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar and other EC officials are gearing up for the conduct of elections in the State.  

Meanwhile  ECI consultant Arun Kumar Sharma, incharge for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) for Telangana state arrived here from Delhi on Friday.
He would be in the city till October 5 and will visit all the districts to verify the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs.  He would also check the mock polling stations to be established in the districts to create awareness among the voters on the functioning of EVMs and VVPATs.The consultant will interact with representatives of political parties on the EVMs and seek their feedback. Later he would submit a report to the ECI.

Election Commission Telangana Assembly polls

