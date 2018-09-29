Home States Telangana

Enraged beneficiaries break open locks of two-bedroom houses

About 60 eligible persons from the mandal had applied for the houses, of whom 42 beneficiaries were selected randomly and allotted houses in April 2018.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

The beneficiaries were angry at the delay in handing over the keys of the houses allotted to them | Express

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: Venting their anger on the State government for not handing over keys of the double bedroom houses constructed under its housing scheme for the poor, some of the beneficiaries broke open the locks of those houses at Seetharampuram village in Chilukuru mandal in Suryapet on Friday.

It was around ten years ago that the united Andhra Pradesh government had purchased three acres of land from private persons at Seetharampuram and converted it into 163 housing plots for the poor in the village. While a few of them constructed houses, others left the plots open.

After the TRS government came to power in Telangana, the government decided to construct double bedroom houses for the poor on these plots as part of its housing scheme. About 60 eligible persons from the mandal had applied for the houses, of whom 42 beneficiaries were selected randomly and allotted houses in April 2018.

The remaining 18 persons who did not get the houses had staged dharna at the place where the draw was conducted. They demanded that they too should be allotted the houses.

