I-T officials seize incriminating  documents, question Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income Tax sleuths continued searches at the residence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A Revanth Reddy for the second consecutive day on Friday. The searches are most likely to conclude on Friday late night.

Officials investigating the alleged charges of money laundering via shell companies have seized more incriminating documents detailing suspected dubious transactions that led to income generation. On Friday morning, Revanth’s wife Geetha was taken to the SBI Banjara Hills branch to examine bank lockers. Later, forensic officials too examined the authenticity of several documents found in possession of the former Kodangal legislator.

They verified the documents even as sleuths continued to grill Revanth and his wife. ‘‘ Statements will be recorded and time will be given to explain the anomalies. A report will be prepared shortly based on enquiries and verifications of the seized documents,” said a source, adding that the agency will not take Revanth into custody.

While advocate Immaneni Rama Rao has claimed that the searches followed his complaint to I-T department, I-T sources maintained that they had been following the activities of Revanth and for several months before initiating the search operation.

Revanth’s supporters try to barge into his house

Meanwhile Revanth’s supporters and Congress workers gathered outside his residence shouting slogans. Mild tension prevailed there as they tried to forcibly enter the house suspecting threat to their leader’s life. Following this, authorities let Revanth make a brief appearance outside the house before his supporters and mediapersons though he was restrained from making any statement.

Meanwhile, one of his supporters attempted to immolate himself by pouring kerosene and setting himself ablaze. He was prevented from doing so and shifted to police station. A number of persons including Congress leaders were taken into preventive custody and shifted to the Banjara Hills police station.