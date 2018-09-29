Job mela in city for former prisoners today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state prisons department, which employs prisoners and ex-prisoners at fuel stations, will be hosting a one-day job mela for ex-prisoners in the city on Saturday.

Several big names including Swiggy and Karvy have been invited to participate in the drive. Real estate space, health care, housekeeping and security agency services will be bustling at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) at Chanchalguda in the city. About 300 ex-prisoners, who were released from various central, district and sub-jails, have enrolled for the placement camp where jobs including attendants for old persons, security guards, detective agents, construction workers and marketing executives will be up for grabs.