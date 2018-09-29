Justice league

By Express News Service

Agri Gold case: HC gives nod to auction Haailand property

In a significant development in Agri Gold case, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday permitted the State Bank of India to go ahead with the auction of prime Haailand property in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, of Agri Gold company which was mortgaged with the bank for raise of loan of about `100 crore. The bench also permitted other banks for auction of properties mortgaged by the company. The auctions should be held under the SARFAESI Act (Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interests Act) and the decision was taken keeping the depositors’ welfare in view, it noted.Further, the bench directed AP and TS governments, the petitioners and Agri Gold management to submit details of all the 234 identified properties and its values before the court.

HC summons Hyd dist collector in contempt case

Taking a serious view at non-implementation of the court order, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Hyderabad district collector to appear in person in a contempt case on October 26 this year.The bench was passing this order on Thursday in the contempt case filed by A Vijaya Lakshmi, employee of Bal Bhavan, seeking action against the district collector Yogitha Rana for deliberately not implementing the earlier order of the court. In July last year, the district collector issued order promoting one TL Kumar to the post of superintendent in the office of Bal Bhavan in Hyderabad, though the latter was not having required qualification and eligibility. When it was challenged the High Court suspended the impugned order in April. When the same person Kumar continued in the same post despite of the court order, the present contempt case was filed. Petitioner’s counsel PSP Suresh Kumar submitted that government has been continuing Kumar in same post despite interim orders passed by court. The action of the district collector amounts to contempt of court, he argued. On the other hand, the government counsel told the court that Kumar has subsequently acquired qualifications required for the said post. While admitting the contempt case, the bench ordered for personal appearance of the district collector.

Petition alleging law and order failure in TS filed

Citing recent crime incidents which shook the entire state, an advocate filed a petition in the Hyderabad High Court complaining break down of law and order in Telangana state. He sought the intervention of the Court in recommending the President’s Rule in the state under Article 356 of the Constitution. Petitioner Soma Sekhar Vaddi, advocate of Ranga Reddy district, submitted that two ghastly murders and one murder attempt happened in the capital city, and at Miryalaguda within a span of 15 days wherein a father carrying sickle attacked his daughter and son-in-law, and another was butchered in broad daylight by the rivals at Attapur crossroads in the city. These incidents could not be curtailed as the entire official machinery, including the police department, was busy with pre-electioneering work due to premature dissolution of the State Assembly, he noted.The petitioner sought the court to direct the state DGP to submit a report on the law and order situation in Telangana and to take necessary steps ensuring that no further untoward incidents takes place in the State.

Court relief to aspiring panchayat secretaries

In a relief to petitioner candidates aspiring for the post of junior panchayat secretary, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the commissioner of panchayat raj and rural development, Telangana to receive the manual applications of the petitioners and subject them to selection process pursuant to the notification dated August 31, 2018 for the said post. Justice P Naveen Rao was passing this order in the petitions filed by K Jayadheer Reddy and nine other aspiring candidates seeking court directions to the Telangana government to permit them to appear for selection process to the junior panchayat secretary posts by taking the maximum age limit of 44 years.