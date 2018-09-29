Muslims too have right to autonomy: Asaduddin Owaisi on triple talaq

Home States Telangana

On the contrary, he claimed that a law should be made for as many as 22 lakh Hindu women whose husbands do not stay with them.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:46 AM

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a public meeting at Darussalam, the party’s headquarters, in Hyderabad on Friday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on “individual autonomy”, that was cited as a reason for the decriminalisation of the adultery and Section 377, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said the same reason needed to be applied on the Ordinance against triple talaq.

Speaking at a public meeting organised to protest against the recently-introduced Triple Talaq ordinance on Friday, Owaisi said, “When Section 377 and the adultery law was decriminalised, the Supreme Court said that it was an individual’s decision to do what they wanted to, and that it is not a crime. I ask PM Modi and BJP ministers to read this judgement.”

“The Court says that a married woman is the owner of her own body and can establish relationships with anyone outside her marriage. The same goes for a man who can have hundred affairs. If they have individual autonomy and can exercise their choice, why can’t we Muslims do the same? How can triple talaq be penalised? We Muslims too have the right to live by our religion,” he added.  “In Islam, marriage is a contract from which one is free to get out of if the situation demands it.”

On the contrary, he claimed that a law should be made for as many as 22 lakh Hindu women whose husbands do not stay with them. “One of these women is my sister-in-law”, he said taking a potshot at PM Modi, who is estranged from his wife.

