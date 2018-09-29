Home States Telangana

PM Modi’s popularity waning, but Rahul Gandhi is no ray of hope: KT Rama Rao

Rao recalled how Congress leaders had fought with each other in the past for the Chief Minister’s post.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao inducts former BJP leader Edavally Vijayendra Reddy into TRS in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity was waning, AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s popularity could not be considered as an encouraging sign either.

“Congress claimed it will win in Assembly elections in UP and Karnataka and Rahul Gandhi campaigned with all his might. They lost. Now the party is claiming they will win in Telangana as well. So the conclusion is that once Rahul Gandhi campaigns anywhere, the party loses there,” Rao said.

Rao made these comments at an event in Telangana Bhavan on Friday, held to induct Karimnagar based BJP leader Edavally Vijayendra Reddy along with his followers. Addressing the new members, Rao said, “Modi’s graph is coming down. His government has not even fulfilled assurances made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.”

“Congress might have dubbed Rahul Gandhi as a ‘ray of hope’ for the country, but Gandhi does not know the basics of politics. A few days ago, he said BHEL would manufacture mobile phones. He should know that the firm manufactures heavy electrical equipment. Is this man even capable of leading India?” asked Rao.

Taking potshots at Telangana Congress’ assurances made ahead of the elections, Rao said, “Recently, I met with a few economists to discuss these assurances. They informed me that they were practically impossible to implement.” He added, with a touch of sarcasm, that now Congress would probably promise brides and bridegrooms to people looking to get married. “They will even get them (couples) married. After that, they will go into their new houses and cook food for them,” he said.

Rao recalled how Congress leaders had fought with each other in the past for the Chief Minister’s post. “The musical chairs will continue,” he said He questioned the rationale behind the Grand Alliance. “It is a Droha Kutami (alliance of traitors),” he said.

