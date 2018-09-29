Revanth Reddy is like a ganja plant: MP Balka Sumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Friday intensified their attack on Congress leaders for their decision to support TPCC working president Revanth Reddy whose properties were raided by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate. TRS leaders attacked TPPC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy for supporting Revanth Reddy. They demanded to know why Uttam Kumar Reddy, an ex-serviceman, was standing behind Revanth Reddy, an ‘anti-national’.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, TRS MP Balka Sumar and TRS Secretary Gattu Ramachadra Rao described Revanth Reddy as a combination of ‘Chota Shakeel, Vijay Mallya and Dawood Ibrahim’. “Reddy is like a ganja plant in a tulsi forest (read Telangana),” said Suman.

Countering Congress’ allegations that the TRS government was targeting Opposition leaders through raids, Suman said, “How can Congress say that? Opposition leader K Jana Reddy has been in politics for nearly four decades, but he has never been raided like this. This has nothing to do with us.”

The TRS leaders said Revanth Reddy was found using 18 shell companies registered at a single address. “Congress leaders should answer this: How can they support such anti-national activities?” asked Suman. Ruling party leaders then exhibited Reddy’s affidavits from 2009 and 2014 elections which showed that his annual income had increased from Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 13.2 crore. They demanded that Reddy explain how he earned this money and that he be barred from contesting elections.

The TRS MP alleged that Reddy, after coming into association with current AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had gotten involved in illegal activities.Gattu Ramachndra said Reddy was like ‘Dera Baba’, referring to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in Haryana who has been accused of multiple crimes. “No Congress leader is able to say that Revanth Reddy hasn’t committed mistakes. However, they are protesting against cases registered against him,” Rao said.