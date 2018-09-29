Home States Telangana

Revanth Reddy is like a ganja plant: MP Balka Sumar

The TRS leaders said Revanth Reddy was found using 18 shell companies registered at a single address.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy interacted with 'The New Indian Express'. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/ EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Friday intensified their attack on Congress leaders for their decision to support TPCC working president Revanth Reddy whose properties were raided by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate. TRS leaders attacked TPPC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy for supporting Revanth Reddy. They demanded to know why Uttam Kumar Reddy, an ex-serviceman, was standing behind Revanth Reddy, an ‘anti-national’.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, TRS MP Balka Sumar and TRS Secretary Gattu Ramachadra Rao described Revanth Reddy as  a combination of ‘Chota Shakeel, Vijay Mallya and Dawood Ibrahim’. “Reddy is like a ganja plant in a tulsi forest (read Telangana),” said Suman.

Countering Congress’ allegations that the TRS government was targeting Opposition leaders through raids, Suman said, “How can Congress say that? Opposition leader K Jana Reddy has been in politics for nearly four decades, but he has never been raided like this. This has nothing to do with us.”

The TRS leaders said Revanth Reddy was found using 18 shell companies registered at a single address. “Congress leaders should answer this: How can they support such anti-national activities?” asked Suman. Ruling party leaders then exhibited Reddy’s affidavits from 2009 and 2014 elections which showed that his annual income had increased from Rs 3.6 crore to Rs 13.2 crore. They demanded that Reddy explain how he earned this money and that he be barred from contesting elections.

The TRS MP alleged that Reddy, after coming into association with current AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, had gotten involved in illegal activities.Gattu Ramachndra said Reddy was like ‘Dera Baba’, referring to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in  Haryana who has been accused of multiple crimes. “No Congress leader is able to say that Revanth Reddy hasn’t committed mistakes. However, they are protesting against cases registered against him,” Rao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS Uttam Kumar Reddy Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai