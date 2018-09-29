Home States Telangana

SC asks Telangana, Andhra Pradesh to explain irregularities, deletions in voters’ lists

Those who have completed 18 years of age by January 1 next year could exercise their franchise if the election was held as per schedule in 2019.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Election Commission of India, State chief electoral officers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and both the State governments to respond to batch petitions filed alleging large scale discrepancies in the voters’ list and challenging the Telangana government’s decision to have early elections in the State.

The counsel for petitioner Shashank Reddy told the Apex Court that the forthcoming elections in Telangana would not be held in a fair manner without rectification of discrepancies in the voters’ list.
The decision of the Election Commission in having second special summary revision taking the qualifying date as January 1, 2018 rather than Jan 1, 2019 would result in loss of voting right to about 20 lakh youth.

Those who have completed 18 years of age by January 1 next year could exercise their franchise if the election was held as per schedule in 2019. Besides, there was scope of ‘non-transparency’ if the polls were held in a hurried manner. Another counsel appearing for Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy submitted that there were discrepancies to the extent of about 70 lakh voters in the rolls.

He urged the Apex Court to set aside the order of the State chief electoral officer in advancement of special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in Telangana, vide notification dated September 8, 2018.
He further sought the Court to issue directions to the respondent authorities for taking urgent steps to rectify the defects in the electoral rolls of AP and Telangana as names of over 30 lakh voters were deleted on the pretext that they have left for AP. After hearing the case, the Apex Court issued notices to the concerned authorities to respond on the issue, and posted the matter to next week.

