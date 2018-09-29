Telangana arranging air tickets to amnesty seekers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government officials who were in Sharjah, UAE are arranging air tickets to amnesty seekers. A team of officials led by Arvinder Singh (secretary protocol and NRI affairs) reached Dubai on Thursday. The delegation on Friday visited Sharjah and Dubai labour camps and met many Telangana amnesty seekers there.

The Telangana State government is arranging air tickets to the amnesty seekers. On Thursday evening, about 200 immigrants from TS gathered at Open House stadium at the Consulate of India. Consul General Vipul addressed the gathering. The Telangana Delegation members also interacted with the amnesty seekers created awareness about Amnesty among immigrants in Dubai.

Telangana delegation, in association with Indian Consulate is doing necessary facilitation to the migrants to return to their homeland.

“More than 1,000 immigrants are expected to avail benefit of repatriation under current UAE Amnesty programme. Three month Amnesty programme is open till October 31,” according to an official who was in Dubai tour.