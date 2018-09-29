Telangana Congress cadre worried over raids, arrests of leaders

J Deepthi Nandan Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The series of cases on powerful Congress leaders are turning out to be spoilers for the party’s Assembly election campaign. While Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and Jagga Reddy were hit by cases earlier, the ongoing raids at TPCC’s newly appointed Working President Revanth Reddy’s residences, has certainly created an atmosphere of confusion in Telangana Congress. If the firebrand leader is arrested, as feared by many Congress workers, the party’s campaign will receive a major setback.

(From left) Forensic Dept officials leave after concluding their investigation at Revanth Reddy’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday. Reddy’s wife Geeta being escorted by officials to open lockers registered on her name at a local bank | Vinay Madapu

The very purpose of bringing Revanth Reddy into the Congress fold, from TDP, was due to his oratory skills and crowd pulling abilities. Though he wasn’t named Campaign Committee Chairman, the party’s high command has given him enough support to campaign across the State.

“There is no clarity on charges against Revanth Reddy and whether he will be arrested or not. If he is arrested, then it will certainly affect Congress’ campaign. KCR has been targeting powerful Congress leaders in a planned manner. Though there were instances of governments causing troubles to Opposition party leaders in the past, this is the first time such a thing has happened in Telugu politics. Also, it’s clear to us that NDA government has sided with TRS. Congress leaders will be forced to tread a cautious path,” said a senior TPCC leader.