Telangana only state to have septage management policy: Arvind Kumar

According to Arvind Kumar, the issues relating to solid waste managements and best practices in the southern States were discussed in the meeting.  

Published: 29th September 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:25 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:Telangana is the only State in the country to have introduced a policy on faecal sludge and septage management, Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar informed the officers from all the southern states.

Participating in the first meeting of Regional Monitoring Committee (South) in Chennai on Friday, Arvind Kumar explained the capping of Jawharnagar dump yard. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Justice P Jyothimani on implementation of orders of National Green Tribunal on Solid Waste Management rules, 2016. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries of MA&UD departments of all southern States and Union territories. Harmander Singh, principal secretary, Tami Nadu was the member convenor of the meeting.

According to Arvind Kumar, the issues relating to solid waste managements and best practices in the southern States were discussed in the meeting. Telangana State delegation also included TK Sreedevi, IAS director of Municipal administration, Ravi Kiran ZC, South zone GHMC and Viswanath, CE PCB. Arvind Kumar explained the best practices taken up in the State of Telangana in the meeting.

Some of the salient points included improvement in sanitation through Swachh Autos in GHMC, capping of Jawahar Nagar dump yard, introduction of e-autos for door to door collection and signing an MoU with QCI (Quality Control of India) to monitor implementation of SWM rules.He further requested that NGT may take it up with the Central government to earmark dedicated funds under 15th Finance Commission for SWM activities to implement the SWM rules 2016 in letter and spirit.

