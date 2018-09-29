Telangana to experience thunderstorms today: IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that thunderstorms associated with lightning will occur at isolated places in all districts on Saturday.

The forecast also said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places for the coming four days. On Friday, very few places experienced light to moderate rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded was 56.5 mm at Damaragidda in Mahbubnagar. Since the start of monsoon in June, 13 districts have recorded deficient rainfall. However, the overall rainfall in state is just 7 % below normal, at 657.6mm.