Azaan school rape: Hyderabad HC notice to principal

Besides, the Court has also directed the government officials concerned to respond on the issue of taking over the management of the said school.

Published: 30th September 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Terming the incidents of sexual assault of two children on the school premises as a shameful act and taking the issue seriously, the Hyderabad High Court issued notices to the chairman and principal of  Azaan International School in the city. Besides, the Court has also directed the  government officials concerned to respond on the issue of taking over the management of the said school.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order on Friday in the petition filed by Mir Yousuf Ali, a resident of the city, seeking direction to the state government to take over the Azaan International School and to provide  basic safety measures.  

Petitioner’s counsel Md Abdul Mateen Qureshi told the court that the said   school was being run in a most insanitary conditions without any basic safety measures.  On Sept 14, a four- year-old girl was raped on the school premises. Another incident also occurred on the same day wherein a class 1 girl was sexually assaulted on the school premises.After hearing the case, the judge issued notices to the school chairman and principal to respond on the issue by Monday.  The matter was posted to October 1 for further hearing.

