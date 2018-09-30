Babu Mohan’s popularity will help win polls in Telangana: BJP State chief

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a blessing in disguise for BJP after actor P Babu Mohan joined the party following TRS party’s denial of ticket to him to contest in the upcoming elections from Andhole in Medak district.

On Saturday, Babu Mohan embraced the lotus symbol stole after a meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in New Delhi. The three-time MLA has changed three political parties in his career- TDP, TRS, and now the BJP.

After being left disappointed on September 6 when TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao did not include Babu Mohan in the first list of 105 candidates, a disgruntled Mohan had to pack his bags for a new political venture - to contest from BJP ticket in Andhole.

The electoral battle in Andhole will now be interesting to look at as the BJP will join the fight for the Assembly seat as it had the least vote share in 2014 elections. The majority of electoral share, then, was only between the Congress and TRS at 46.74% and 48.57%, respectively. The BJP could manage only 1.71% vote share in a humiliating defeat.

The BJP which does not have a stronghold among the SC community voters will take strength out of the new entrant. “He is a three-time MLA, a celebrity and acted in more than 900 films, a person belonging to the SC community. He has won elections three times out of five. He is going to help the party win elections in Telangana,” said K Laxman, BJP president (Telangana).

The BJP will be making the most of his stature as Babu Mohan will be campaigning in not only Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh. “He (Babu Mohan) will be joining us to campaign in elections of both the States,” Laxman added.

Congress is likely to give its party ticket to Damodar Raja Narasimha, former deputy chief minister of erstwhile Andhra who lost by a meagre 1.71 % vote share. And, the TRS has named C Kranthi Kiran, a former journalist, to be its candidate. The campaigning is set to be intense as the seat is anyone with the vote share set to split among the ruling party, BJP and Congress.

